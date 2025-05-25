Strauss' Waltz Takes Cosmic Leap: 'Blue Danube' Heads to Space

Strauss' iconic 'Blue Danube' is set to embark on a celestial journey this month, commemorating both the 200th anniversary of the illustrious composer's birth and the European Space Agency's (ESA) 50th birthday. The music, a cherished classic, will be transmitted into the cosmos on May 31, as performed by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra.

The event will be broadcasted live, accompanied by public screenings in major cities including Vienna, Madrid, and New York. While radio signals converted from the music can be sent in real-time, the ESA opted to relay a pre-recorded version to prevent technical issues, with live orchestration filling the gap.

Traveling at an astounding 670 million miles per hour, the signals will quickly pass celestial landmarks, reaching past the Moon in mere seconds and the distant Voyager 1 spacecraft within 23 hours. This initiative marks a continuation of musical tributes in space, as seen with previous contributions from NASA, such as broadcasting the Beatles and Missy Elliott's songs.