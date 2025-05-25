Revitalizing Heritage: AAP Leaders Commit to Kali Mata Mandir Transformation

In a significant cultural initiative, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal have announced a comprehensive makeover of the historic Kali Mata Mandir. This renovation project aims to breathe new life into the temple, highlighted by the rejuvenation of the sarovar, dry for 30 years.

Key components of the plan include reopening and renovating the back gate, ensuring smooth access during peak periods, and aesthetically restoring all temple entrances to improve crowd management and enhance architectural symmetry.

Emphasizing traditions of community service, a daily 'langar' will cater to devotees from remote or economically disadvantaged areas. Furthermore, a master plan addressing heritage preservation, pilgrim services, and infrastructure needs is in development, promising a holistic upgrade for the iconic religious site.

(With inputs from agencies.)