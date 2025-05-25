Historic Banganga Tank Wall Collapses Amid Mumbai Rain
A section of the heritage Banganga tank's compound wall in Mumbai gave way during a rainstorm. Despite the collapse, which affected a 10-15 foot stretch, no injuries were reported. The Banganga tank is part of the revered Walkeshwar Temple complex, dating back to the 12th century.
Updated: 25-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:08 IST
Amid heavy rains on Sunday evening, a segment of the compound wall surrounding the historic Banganga tank at Malabar Hill, Mumbai, collapsed. According to civic officials, the incident caused no injuries.
The affected portion, measuring 10-15 feet, is near the Mahalaxmi temple where local authorities from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) promptly barricaded the area as a safety measure.
The Banganga tank, a sacred water body within the Walkeshwar Temple complex, is believed to have been established in the 12th century, marking it as one of Mumbai's oldest heritage landmarks.
