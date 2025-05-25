Left Menu

Historic Banganga Tank Wall Collapses Amid Mumbai Rain

A section of the heritage Banganga tank's compound wall in Mumbai gave way during a rainstorm. Despite the collapse, which affected a 10-15 foot stretch, no injuries were reported. The Banganga tank is part of the revered Walkeshwar Temple complex, dating back to the 12th century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy rains on Sunday evening, a segment of the compound wall surrounding the historic Banganga tank at Malabar Hill, Mumbai, collapsed. According to civic officials, the incident caused no injuries.

The affected portion, measuring 10-15 feet, is near the Mahalaxmi temple where local authorities from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) promptly barricaded the area as a safety measure.

The Banganga tank, a sacred water body within the Walkeshwar Temple complex, is believed to have been established in the 12th century, marking it as one of Mumbai's oldest heritage landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

