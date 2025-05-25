Historic Banganga Tank Wall Collapses Amid Mumbai Rain

Amid heavy rains on Sunday evening, a segment of the compound wall surrounding the historic Banganga tank at Malabar Hill, Mumbai, collapsed. According to civic officials, the incident caused no injuries.

The affected portion, measuring 10-15 feet, is near the Mahalaxmi temple where local authorities from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) promptly barricaded the area as a safety measure.

The Banganga tank, a sacred water body within the Walkeshwar Temple complex, is believed to have been established in the 12th century, marking it as one of Mumbai's oldest heritage landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)