Jammu and Kashmir Battles Seventh Straight Rainfall Deficit Winter

Jammu and Kashmir recorded its seventh consecutive winter with below-average rainfall, featuring a stark 65 per cent deficit from the norm. Districts like Kishtwar and Shopian faced the brunt with alarming deficits of 90 per cent and 82 per cent, respectively, as reported by independent forecaster Faizan Arif.

According to Arif's data, the region only received 100.6 mm of precipitation from December 2025 to February 2026, significantly less than the normal 284.9 mm. While December experienced a 78 per cent departure, January saw somewhat closer norms at a 23 per cent deficit. However, February recorded a drastic 89 per cent shortage, marking an exceptionally dry conclusion to the season.

This persistent drying trend, noted since 2019-20, indicates a substantial change in precipitation patterns, potentially triggered by variability in Western Disturbances. Arif warns that this could weaken the vital snowpack needed for the region's meltwater reserves crucial for spring to autumn.

(With inputs from agencies.)