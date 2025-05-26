Uniting for Justice: Remembering George Floyd and Demanding Change

Thousands of individuals, including police reform and civil-rights activists, gathered on Sunday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of George Floyd's death and criticize the Trump administration for hindering progress on reform efforts by decades.

In a graveside service in Houston, Rev. Al Sharpton highlighted Floyd, 46, as a representation of the defenseless against systemic racism. He likened Floyd's death to the historic case of Emmett Till, symbolizing a pivotal moment for racial justice.

Memorial events unfolded in George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, with local figures expressing dismay at the slow pace of change post-protests. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's recent actions to nullify police department settlements were condemned for undermining justice efforts. Participants pledged ongoing commitment to advocate for equality.