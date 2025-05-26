Uniting for Justice: Remembering George Floyd and Demanding Change
Thousands gathered to honor George Floyd's legacy on the fifth anniversary of his death. Activists criticized the Trump administration for hindering progress on police reform and civil rights. Events in Minneapolis and Houston highlighted ongoing struggles for racial equality and the importance of continued advocacy.
- Country:
- United States
Thousands of individuals, including police reform and civil-rights activists, gathered on Sunday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of George Floyd's death and criticize the Trump administration for hindering progress on reform efforts by decades.
In a graveside service in Houston, Rev. Al Sharpton highlighted Floyd, 46, as a representation of the defenseless against systemic racism. He likened Floyd's death to the historic case of Emmett Till, symbolizing a pivotal moment for racial justice.
Memorial events unfolded in George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, with local figures expressing dismay at the slow pace of change post-protests. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's recent actions to nullify police department settlements were condemned for undermining justice efforts. Participants pledged ongoing commitment to advocate for equality.
ALSO READ
Trump Administration's Civil Rights Fraud Initiative Targets Universities
Punjab Honors Guru Teg Bahadur's Legacy with Statewide Commemorations
Controversy Brews: Civil Rights Probe on Elite School's Admissions
DOJ Abandons Civil Rights Settlements with Minneapolis and Louisville: A Shift in Policing Accountability
Historic Clayborn Temple Blaze: Sinister Act Targets Civil Rights Landmark