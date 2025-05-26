Left Menu

Uniting for Justice: Remembering George Floyd and Demanding Change

Thousands gathered to honor George Floyd's legacy on the fifth anniversary of his death. Activists criticized the Trump administration for hindering progress on police reform and civil rights. Events in Minneapolis and Houston highlighted ongoing struggles for racial equality and the importance of continued advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 26-05-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 03:31 IST
Thousands of individuals, including police reform and civil-rights activists, gathered on Sunday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of George Floyd's death and criticize the Trump administration for hindering progress on reform efforts by decades.

In a graveside service in Houston, Rev. Al Sharpton highlighted Floyd, 46, as a representation of the defenseless against systemic racism. He likened Floyd's death to the historic case of Emmett Till, symbolizing a pivotal moment for racial justice.

Memorial events unfolded in George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, with local figures expressing dismay at the slow pace of change post-protests. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's recent actions to nullify police department settlements were condemned for undermining justice efforts. Participants pledged ongoing commitment to advocate for equality.

