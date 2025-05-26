David Tennant's Superhero Aspirations: Eyeing Reed Richards

Former 'Doctor Who' actor David Tennant recently revealed his aspiration to play Reed Richards in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' during an appearance at MCM Comic Con.

Tennant was asked by a fan which superhero role he would like to take on, to which he mentioned Reed Richards, a character eventually cast with Pedro Pascal.

Despite losing the role, Tennant expressed his approval of Pascal's casting, saying he is happy with this direction. 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' directed by Matt Shakman, is set to be released in theatres on July 25 and stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Julia Garner.

(With inputs from agencies.)