David Tennant's Superhero Aspirations: Eyeing Reed Richards
David Tennant, a former 'Doctor Who' actor, expressed his desire to play Reed Richards in the upcoming Marvel film, 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' during an MCM Comic Con event. Although Reed Richards will be portrayed by Pedro Pascal, Tennant is supportive of this casting choice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:21 IST
Former 'Doctor Who' actor David Tennant recently revealed his aspiration to play Reed Richards in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' during an appearance at MCM Comic Con.
Tennant was asked by a fan which superhero role he would like to take on, to which he mentioned Reed Richards, a character eventually cast with Pedro Pascal.
Despite losing the role, Tennant expressed his approval of Pascal's casting, saying he is happy with this direction. 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' directed by Matt Shakman, is set to be released in theatres on July 25 and stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Julia Garner.
