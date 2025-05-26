Retired Colonel Transforms Driftwood into Stunning Art Exhibit

Left Menu

Retired Colonel Jaspal Singh Chandoak presents an evocative driftwood art exhibition in Chandigarh. Self-taught in the craft, he transforms natural driftwood and fallen branches into captivating artefacts. His display includes creations like stags and dinosaurs, reflecting his long-standing passion for nature and art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:41 IST
  India

Retired Colonel Jaspal Singh Chandoak has unveiled an evocative exhibition in Chandigarh, showcasing his skillfully carved driftwood artefacts. The former military officer's lifelong passion for art and nature is evident in this collection, reflecting his self-taught mastery in crafting wood sculptures.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Chandigarh Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on May 23, will remain open to the public until May 29. Visitors can admire Chandoak's artistic interpretations, ranging from stags to dinosaurs, meticulously sculpted from driftwood collected throughout his life.

Chandoak, who has a remarkable military career, including a tenure as an instructor at the National Defence Academy, credits his frequent postings for fueling his artistic passion. Beyond the army, he has traveled extensively, collecting over 250 souvenirs worldwide, which now form his 'mini museum.'

