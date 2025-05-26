Raja Kumari: The 'Brown Renaissance' Revolution at the Met Gala

Grammy-nominated artist Raja Kumari reflects on the 'brown renaissance', a cultural resurgence that is drawing global attention to Bollywood and Indian artists at events like the Met Gala. Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh's appearances signify a shift long in the making, according to Kumari.

Kumari, known for her work with music legends like A R Rahman, has been nominated for the American Music Awards 2025. As a first-generation American in California, she feels her work now resonates with her dreams of cultural validation.

Advocating for better protection of songwriters' rights within India's burgeoning music scene, Kumari shares her experiences of bridging her Indian roots with her musical evolution. She asserts her commitment to evolving her music while retaining its quality and musicality.

(With inputs from agencies.)