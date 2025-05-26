Left Menu

Raja Kumari: The 'Brown Renaissance' Revolution at the Met Gala

Grammy-nominated songwriter Raja Kumari discusses the 'brown renaissance' and the impact of Indian culture in the Western world. She highlights Bollywood's growing influence, her journey as an Indian artist in the U.S., and the evolving recognition of independent music in India. Kumari emphasizes the need for better protection of songwriters' rights in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:30 IST
Raja Kumari: The 'Brown Renaissance' Revolution at the Met Gala
Raja Kumari
  • Country:
  • India

Grammy-nominated artist Raja Kumari reflects on the 'brown renaissance', a cultural resurgence that is drawing global attention to Bollywood and Indian artists at events like the Met Gala. Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh's appearances signify a shift long in the making, according to Kumari.

Kumari, known for her work with music legends like A R Rahman, has been nominated for the American Music Awards 2025. As a first-generation American in California, she feels her work now resonates with her dreams of cultural validation.

Advocating for better protection of songwriters' rights within India's burgeoning music scene, Kumari shares her experiences of bridging her Indian roots with her musical evolution. She asserts her commitment to evolving her music while retaining its quality and musicality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025