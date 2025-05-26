Dino Morea Questioned by Mumbai Police in Mithi River Fraud Case
Actor Dino Morea faces questioning amid the Mithi river desilting case probe by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing. The investigation saw multiple arrests linked to fraud allegations of inflated charges. Morea, unrelated to the charges, continues his film commitments with an upcoming role in 'Housefull 5'.
In a high-profile development, actor Dino Morea is being questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police as part of their ongoing investigation into the Mithi river desilting case. Morea's name surfaced due to alleged connections with an arrested individual linked to the case, authorities disclosed.
The EOW had recently apprehended two alleged middlemen, Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi, in relation to the case. These arrests are part of broader investigations which saw 13 individuals booked for allegedly defrauding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by inflating expenses for dredging and machinery.
Despite the probe, Morea's professional commitments remain unaffected. He is set to appear in the film 'Housefull 5', directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, scheduled for a worldwide release on June 6. Regular assessments of water body capacities, crucial for preventing similar silt-related issues, are managed by state authorities.
