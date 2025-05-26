Cannes Triumphs and American Music Awards Anticipation

In a landmark victory, Jafar Panahi's film 'It Was Just An Accident' clinched the Palme d'Or at Cannes. Despite being banned from filmmaking in Iran, Panahi has now won top prizes across Europe's major film festivals, an achievement only a few filmmakers have reached.

Music lovers are eagerly looking forward to the American Music Awards as Kendrick Lamar, with 10 nominations, battles it out with big names like Taylor Swift and Post Malone. The star-studded event will air live from Las Vegas with Jennifer Lopez as host, promising a glamorous evening of celebration.

At the box office, the live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning' amassed nearly $500 million globally during the Memorial Day weekend. The films' success underscores the growing audience interest in high-octane action and nostalgic remakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)