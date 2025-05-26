Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's Revelations: From Child Star to Cinema Visionary

During a press event for his film 'Thug Life', Kamal Haasan reflects on his journey from a happy child actor to a cinematic icon. He discusses his evolution in the industry and shares insights on the strategic OTT release of his new film, co-written with Mani Ratnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:35 IST
Actor Kamal Haasan (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent promotional event for his upcoming movie 'Thug Life' in Delhi, veteran actor Kamal Haasan opened up about his formative years in the entertainment industry. Haasan, who began acting at six, reflected on how his early experiences shaped his journey to stardom.

Describing his childhood metaphorically, Haasan likened himself to a 'parrot, not caged', crediting his rise to hard work and the mentorship received during his theatre days. Despite the competitive environment, he attributes his success to being fortunate amid a pool of talented peers.

The actor, known for his role in 'Vikram', emphasized personal growth over time, revealing how meetings with titans like Mani Ratnam have contributed to his evolution. Haasan also addressed the film's OTT release strategy, highlighting the proposed eight-week gap between its theatrical and streaming release as an experiment aimed at benefiting the industry. 'Thug Life', featuring an ensemble cast, is slated for a June 5 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

