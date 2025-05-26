Delhi Initiates Stray Cattle Rehabilitation: A Roadmap for Gaushala Development

In an effort to tackle the issue of stray cattle on Delhi's streets, Development Minister Kapil Mishra has announced a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing gaushala development and cattle rehabilitation.

During a visit to Model Town, Mishra engaged in important discussions with officials and local representatives. The focus was on creating a strategic roadmap that addresses current challenges faced by gaushala operators—chief among them being land lease extensions and increased fodder allocation.

Operators have proposed that the sale of cattle products be permitted to make gaushalas self-sustaining. A comprehensive meeting involving key officials will finalize the strategy, reflecting the government's commitment to resolving what it calls the negligent oversight of earlier administrations.

