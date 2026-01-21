Venezuela Stands United Against Altered U.S. Map Post
Venezuela's government urged citizens to share its official map online after former U.S. President Trump posted an altered image showing U.S. flags over Venezuela. This 'symbolic action' aims to counter misinformation. Tensions rose after a U.S. attack on Caracas, leading to calls for diplomatic channels.
The Venezuelan government has called on its citizens to post the nation's official map on social media in response to a provocative image shared by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The map in question depicted U.S. flags over Venezuela, Canada, and Greenland, causing considerable controversy.
The image was an altered version of a 2025 photograph featuring European leaders, which Trump posted on Truth Social. In the wake of this event, Venezuela's government released a statement emphasizing the importance of unity among its citizens to defend the nation's territorial integrity and combat misinformation.
Tensions have escalated since the U.S. attack on Caracas, during which President Nicolas Maduro was captured. Despite the attack, Venezuela's interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez, is pursuing diplomatic solutions with the U.S. Amidst these developments, Greenland's Prime Minister emphasized the need for respectful dialogue through official channels, not social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
