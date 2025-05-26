Bollywood Star Entangled in Rs 65 Crore Mithi Scam Probe

Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother were questioned for eight hours by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) regarding their alleged ties to a middleman arrested in a Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam, authorities revealed.

The actors arrived at the EOW office, situated within the Mumbai police commissioner's precinct, to address concerns over their multiple phone calls with the detained middleman Ketan Kadam. The EOW is scrutinizing the desilting scam, following a police case against 13 individuals tied to the saga, including contractors and civic officials.

The scam allegedly involved Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials manipulating a tender process to favor a specific machinery supplier, leading to over Rs 65 crore in losses. The EOW is also delving into any financial exchanges between Dino Morea and the accused, aiming to uncover the extent of the actor's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)