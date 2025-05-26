Left Menu

Bollywood Star Entangled in Rs 65 Crore Mithi Scam Probe

Actor Dino Morea and his brother were interrogated by the Economic Offences Wing for alleged connections to a middleman involved in a Rs 65 crore desilting scam in Mumbai. Multiple calls between them and the arrested middleman were uncovered, prompting an investigation into potential financial links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:24 IST
Bollywood Star Entangled in Rs 65 Crore Mithi Scam Probe
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother were questioned for eight hours by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) regarding their alleged ties to a middleman arrested in a Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam, authorities revealed.

The actors arrived at the EOW office, situated within the Mumbai police commissioner's precinct, to address concerns over their multiple phone calls with the detained middleman Ketan Kadam. The EOW is scrutinizing the desilting scam, following a police case against 13 individuals tied to the saga, including contractors and civic officials.

The scam allegedly involved Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials manipulating a tender process to favor a specific machinery supplier, leading to over Rs 65 crore in losses. The EOW is also delving into any financial exchanges between Dino Morea and the accused, aiming to uncover the extent of the actor's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025