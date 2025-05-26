Nita Ambani Visits Golden Temple Ahead of Crucial MI vs PBKS IPL Clash

Left Menu

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and owner of Mumbai Indians, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of a pivotal IPL match against Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians are aiming for a critical victory for playoff qualification, entering the match following a series of successful performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:23 IST
Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nita Ambani, esteemed Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and owner of the Mumbai Indians, made a significant visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. Ambani arrived at the revered Darbar Sahib to offer prayers, coinciding with the pivotal Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between her team and the Punjab Kings.

This crucial encounter sees the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings facing off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Just hours before the match, the Mumbai Indians' impressive innings were highlighted by a solid fifty from Suryakumar Yadav and an important contribution from Naman Dhir, leading them to a competitive score of 184/6 in their allocated 20 overs.

With a target of 185 runs set for the Punjab Kings, the stakes are high. Both teams vie for a win that would secure a playoff spot and avoid the eliminator stage. The Mumbai Indians, overcoming a slow start to the season with a remarkable run of seven victories in their last eight games, are determined to maintain their momentum and qualify for the playoffs. (ANI)

