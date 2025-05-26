Ceiling Collapse Turns Horror Screening into Real-Life Nightmare

A cinema visit in La Plata, Buenos Aires, turned terrifying when the ceiling of a theatre collapsed during a screening of 'Final Destination: Bloodlines', as reported by Deadline. The incident occurred at 9 p.m. on May 19 at Cinema Ocho, during the sixth installment of the popular horror series.

Amidst the horror film's plot, a loud noise startled the audience, who initially mistook it for part of the film. However, chaos ensued as debris landed on 29-year-old Fiamma Villaverde, who was accompanied by her daughter and a friend. "A piece of rubble fell on me," she told the outlet, describing the pandemonium as the movie abruptly stopped.

Villaverde reported bruises and trauma from the incident, which has caused her to miss work, sparking plans for legal action. Videos on social media depict the aftermath, with debris scattered and a large hole in the ceiling. Speculations suggest that heavy rains may have weakened the structure, although the theatre has yet to comment.