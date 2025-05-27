Left Menu

Billie Eilish Wins Artist of the Year at Star-Studded AMA Ceremony

Billie Eilish won the coveted Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards, surpassing other top artists like Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar. The awards ceremony, driven by fan votes, also honored Gracie Abrams, SZA, and Becky G in their respective categories, highlighting their musical achievements.

Billie Eilish has once again cemented her place in the music industry, clinching the prestigious Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards. The event, known for its fan-driven accolades, celebrated an evening of musical excellence from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel.

The competition was fierce, with Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and other notable artists in the running, but it was Eilish, currently touring in Europe, who emerged victorious. 'This is so crazy. I feel speechless,' Eilish expressed in a video message.

The gala also recognized rising star Gracie Abrams with the New Artist of the Year award, further highlighting the event's spotlight on emerging talent. Meanwhile, SZA and Becky G took home honors in the R&B and Latin categories respectively, adding to the night's diverse celebration of music.

