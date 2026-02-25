Left Menu

Hungary’s Political Showdown: Tisza Party Surges Ahead

In the lead-up to Hungary's April election, the Tisza Party has taken a significant lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz Party according to a recent poll. With Tisza's support increasing, the elections could have profound impacts on Hungary's internal politics and the broader European far-right movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:04 IST
  • Hungary

Ahead of Hungary's upcoming April election, the centre-right opposition Tisza Party has significantly increased its lead over the ruling Fidesz party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a prominent poll revealed on Wednesday. The current political landscape suggests a potential shift in Hungary's political alignment that could reverberate across Europe.

The poll, conducted by Median, shows Tisza gaining momentum with 55% support among decided voters, up from 51% in January. This rise comes despite the government's voter-friendly initiatives aimed to counterbalance economic stagnation. In contrast, Fidesz's support has dwindled to 35%, reflecting a 4% drop over the past month.

This surge places Tisza, led by Peter Magyar, in a strong position as it continues to solidify its lead against Fidesz. Though Fidesz contests these findings citing partisan polling, the Median survey, known for its accuracy, presents a formidable challenge to Orban's long-standing dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

