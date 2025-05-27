India Advocates Cultural Ecosystem Leadership at BRICS Summit

India is calling on BRICS nations to lead both geopolitically and civilisationally by building a 'cultural ecosystem' that celebrates diversity and fosters humanity. This call was made during the BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting, where India's Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the need for 'stronger legal frameworks' to combat the illicit trade of cultural property and urged the adoption of 'ethical AI' that respects cultural diversity.

The discussions resulted in a Joint Declaration outlining four strategic cultural priorities: Culture, Creative Economy, and AI; Culture, Climate Change, and the Post-2030 Development Agenda; Return and Safeguarding of Cultural Property; and BRICS Cultural Festivals and Alliances. These priorities reflect a vision for inclusive and innovation-driven cultural development.

The meeting, held at Brazil's Itamaraty Palace, highlighted sustainable growth through cultural and creative industries. A focus on ethical AI, safeguarding traditional knowledge, and increased cultural investment was stressed. This year's gathering aims to enhance cultural cooperation and develop joint projects within BRICS, supporting India's commitment to cultural diplomacy and justice.