Argentina's Milei to Receive Genesis Prize for Israel Support

Argentina's president, Javier Milei, will soon journey to Israel to be honored with the Genesis Prize for his unwavering support towards the nation. This award, which comes with a $1 million prize, acknowledges his contributions and will be formally presented at a ceremony in Israel's Knesset on June 11, during which Milei will address the Israeli parliament.

Organizers highlight Milei's steadfast actions, such as pivoting Argentina's voting patterns at the United Nations in favor of Israel and officially labeling groups like Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. He will donate his award to initiatives aimed at fostering diplomatic ties between Israel and Latin American countries and combating antisemitism within the region.

Milei's recognition aligns him with past luminaries such as actor Michael Douglas and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who have previously received the prestigious Genesis Prize. Although he has pledged to move Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem, this action will not occur during his current trip.

