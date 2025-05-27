Left Menu

Argentina's Milei to Receive Genesis Prize for Israel Support

Argentina's President Javier Milei is traveling to Israel to receive the Genesis Prize for his pro-Israel stance. Milei will donate the award money to enhance Israel-Latin America relations and combat antisemitism. His notable actions include changing Argentina's UN voting history and classifying militant groups as terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:30 IST
Argentina's Milei to Receive Genesis Prize for Israel Support
Javier Milei
  • Country:
  • Israel

Argentina's president, Javier Milei, will soon journey to Israel to be honored with the Genesis Prize for his unwavering support towards the nation. This award, which comes with a $1 million prize, acknowledges his contributions and will be formally presented at a ceremony in Israel's Knesset on June 11, during which Milei will address the Israeli parliament.

Organizers highlight Milei's steadfast actions, such as pivoting Argentina's voting patterns at the United Nations in favor of Israel and officially labeling groups like Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. He will donate his award to initiatives aimed at fostering diplomatic ties between Israel and Latin American countries and combating antisemitism within the region.

Milei's recognition aligns him with past luminaries such as actor Michael Douglas and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who have previously received the prestigious Genesis Prize. Although he has pledged to move Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem, this action will not occur during his current trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025