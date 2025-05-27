Netflix Acquires Richard Linklater's 'Nouvelle Vague'

Richard Linklater's latest directorial masterpiece, 'Nouvelle Vague,' premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, drawing considerable attention for its homage to the legendary 1960 crime drama 'Breathless' by Jean-Luc Godard.

The film, which received a warm six-and-a-half-minute standing ovation, has now been acquired by Netflix. 'Nouvelle Vague' sheds light on the revolutionary French New Wave movement, which emerged in the late 1950s. This movement was marked by a distinctive disregard for traditional filmmaking conventions, instead opting for low-budget and location-centric storytelling.

The film features an impressive cast including Guillaume Marbeck, Zoey Deutch, Adrien Rouyard, and Aubry Dullin. Renowned figures such as Francois Truffaut, Claude Chabrol, Eric Rohmer, and Godard were pivotal in this artistic wave, shaping modern cinematic narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)