Left Menu

Netflix Acquires Richard Linklater's 'Nouvelle Vague'

Richard Linklater's film 'Nouvelle Vague,' a tribute to Jean-Luc Godard's 'Breathless,' premieres at Cannes and gets acquired by Netflix. It celebrates the French New Wave, a revolutionary movement in cinema known for low-budget production and unconventional storytelling, featuring prominent figures like Godard, Truffaut, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:12 IST
Netflix Acquires Richard Linklater's 'Nouvelle Vague'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Richard Linklater's latest directorial masterpiece, 'Nouvelle Vague,' premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, drawing considerable attention for its homage to the legendary 1960 crime drama 'Breathless' by Jean-Luc Godard.

The film, which received a warm six-and-a-half-minute standing ovation, has now been acquired by Netflix. 'Nouvelle Vague' sheds light on the revolutionary French New Wave movement, which emerged in the late 1950s. This movement was marked by a distinctive disregard for traditional filmmaking conventions, instead opting for low-budget and location-centric storytelling.

The film features an impressive cast including Guillaume Marbeck, Zoey Deutch, Adrien Rouyard, and Aubry Dullin. Renowned figures such as Francois Truffaut, Claude Chabrol, Eric Rohmer, and Godard were pivotal in this artistic wave, shaping modern cinematic narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025