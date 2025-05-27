Ayushmann Khurrana Prepares for Biggest Career Hit with 'Thama' This Diwali

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his latest film 'Thama', branding it the 'biggest release' of his acting career so far. The upcoming project is set to premiere this Diwali, offering audiences a festive treat.

Riding on past successes like 'Badhaai Ho' and the 'Dream Girl' series, Khurrana is seen alongside co-star Rashmika Mandanna under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar, famed for his work on 'Munjya'.

Presented under Maddock Films, 'Thama' is the newest addition to the studio's horror comedy universe. With masterpieces such as 'Stree' and 'Bhediya', the film seeks to bring joy and togetherness during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)