Ayushmann Khurrana Prepares for Biggest Career Hit with 'Thama' This Diwali

Ayushmann Khurrana heralds his forthcoming film 'Thama' as the 'biggest release' of his career, set for a Diwali debut. Known for hits like 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Dream Girl', he stars with Rashmika Mandanna in this horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Thama' promises laughter and joy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:15 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his latest film 'Thama', branding it the 'biggest release' of his acting career so far. The upcoming project is set to premiere this Diwali, offering audiences a festive treat.

Riding on past successes like 'Badhaai Ho' and the 'Dream Girl' series, Khurrana is seen alongside co-star Rashmika Mandanna under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar, famed for his work on 'Munjya'.

Presented under Maddock Films, 'Thama' is the newest addition to the studio's horror comedy universe. With masterpieces such as 'Stree' and 'Bhediya', the film seeks to bring joy and togetherness during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

