Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Government's Role in Temple Management

In a strong declaration against the current government's temple management policies, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the need to protect sacred sites from what he termed 'administrative corruption'.

He shared concerns over a reported formation of a trust to oversee the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, alleging that the BJP government is surreptitiously taking control of major religious sites nationwide.

Yadav highlighted the historical role of devotees in managing temple offerings and services, arguing that the administration's involvement shifts focus towards profit-making rather than upholding spiritual traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)