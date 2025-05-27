Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Government's Role in Temple Management

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticizes government involvement in temple management, accusing the BJP of covertly seizing control under the guise of administration. He stresses that traditional caretakers better manage sacred offerings, warning against exploitation for monetary gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:31 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Government's Role in Temple Management
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong declaration against the current government's temple management policies, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the need to protect sacred sites from what he termed 'administrative corruption'.

He shared concerns over a reported formation of a trust to oversee the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, alleging that the BJP government is surreptitiously taking control of major religious sites nationwide.

Yadav highlighted the historical role of devotees in managing temple offerings and services, arguing that the administration's involvement shifts focus towards profit-making rather than upholding spiritual traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025