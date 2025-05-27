Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Government's Role in Temple Management
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticizes government involvement in temple management, accusing the BJP of covertly seizing control under the guise of administration. He stresses that traditional caretakers better manage sacred offerings, warning against exploitation for monetary gain.
- Country:
- India
In a strong declaration against the current government's temple management policies, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the need to protect sacred sites from what he termed 'administrative corruption'.
He shared concerns over a reported formation of a trust to oversee the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, alleging that the BJP government is surreptitiously taking control of major religious sites nationwide.
Yadav highlighted the historical role of devotees in managing temple offerings and services, arguing that the administration's involvement shifts focus towards profit-making rather than upholding spiritual traditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)