Sound of Speed: Sting Energy's Bold Entry into Formula 1®

Sting Energy has become the Official Energy Drink Partner of Formula 1®, sparking intrigue through a unique audio discovery that went viral. Armin van Buuren's social media post revealed a sound similarity between the drink and an F1 engine, captivating fans and celebrities, marking a dynamic new collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Purchase | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exciting new partnership, Sting Energy, PepsiCo's electrifying energy drink, has joined the fast-paced world of Formula 1® as its Official Energy Drink Partner. This ingenious collaboration emerged from a viral moment that captured the internet's attention, when DJ Armin van Buuren uncovered an uncanny auditory connection between Sting Energy and the iconic roar of F1 engines.

Celebrities and fans from around the globe joined the conversation, amplifying the revelation with their reactions. Among them, F1 legend Jenson Button and rising star Kush Maini contributed to the acclaim, highlighting how the sonic connection adds a thrilling new dimension to the sport. Without traditional announcements, Sting Energy intriguingly became synonymous with Formula 1, embedding itself in the high-octane narrative.

The partnership propels Sting Energy further into the limelight as it aims to enhance fan experiences at 21 races globally. Through immersive brand activations, co-branded products, and digital storytelling, the collaboration embodies the fusion of sound, sport, and culture, leaving a resonant mark in the Formula 1 circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

