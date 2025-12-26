Strengthening India's Ship Repair Ecosystem: A Strategic Partnership

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata and Cochin Shipyard Ltd have taken a significant step to bolster India's ship repair industry, distributing Rs 5.94 crore in shared profits from their collaborative CKSRU project.

During a visit to Cochin Shipyard's repair facility, SMPK chairman Rathendra Raman was presented with the profit cheque by CSL chairman and managing director Madhu Nair, underscoring the joint venture's commercial and strategic successes.

Raman emphasized the profit as a testament to the potential of indigenous ship repair facilities and the strength of port and shipyard collaborations in aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative, expressing SMPK's ambition to expand repair activities in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)