Celebrating Excellence: Padma Awards 2023 Honor Unsung Heroes

The distinguished Padma awards were conferred upon 68 eminent personalities by President Droupadi Murmu in a grand ceremony, recognizing their exemplary contributions across various domains. Among the awardees was former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, who received the Padma Vibhushan for public affairs. Dance and cinema luminary Shobana Chandrakumar was also honored, alongside actor Anant Nag and several others.

This year's awards, marking the 76th Republic Day, acknowledged a total of 139 individuals, inclusive of 30 celebrated as 'unsung heroes.' The prestigious awards are categorized into Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, each signifying varied levels of meritorious service. Notably, the Modi government has emphasized recognizing those who, despite their significant contributions, remain largely unrecognized.

The ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan saw the presence of notable dignitaries including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Celebrating inclusivity, the awards spanned disciplines such as art, science, medicine, and social work, ensuring acknowledgment of deserving contributions from diverse societal sections, including women and disabled individuals.