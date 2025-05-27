Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Tiger Falls Halts Tourism

Tourism was temporarily halted at Tiger Falls after a tragic accident, where two tourists were killed by a falling tree. The incident prompted safety measures, with authorities temporarily ceasing bathing activities at the waterfall. Investigations and measures are underway to ensure visitor safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following the unfortunate demise of two tourists at Tiger Falls, tourist activities have been temporarily suspended, authorities have announced. The tragic incident involved a tree falling on the victims, leading to their untimely deaths.

Despite ongoing visits to the scenic spot in Chakrata, bathing in the waterfall has been indefinitely halted. Officials are currently working on restoring safety measures, including the removal of hazardous branches.

Local police revealed this to be the first incident of its kind at the falls, urging tourists to remain cautious. With visitor numbers increasing due to rising temperatures and school holidays, safety remains a top priority.

