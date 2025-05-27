Tragic Accident at Tiger Falls Halts Tourism

Following the unfortunate demise of two tourists at Tiger Falls, tourist activities have been temporarily suspended, authorities have announced. The tragic incident involved a tree falling on the victims, leading to their untimely deaths.

Despite ongoing visits to the scenic spot in Chakrata, bathing in the waterfall has been indefinitely halted. Officials are currently working on restoring safety measures, including the removal of hazardous branches.

Local police revealed this to be the first incident of its kind at the falls, urging tourists to remain cautious. With visitor numbers increasing due to rising temperatures and school holidays, safety remains a top priority.