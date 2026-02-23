Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Nepal Claims 19 Lives

A bus accident in west Nepal near Behighat resulted in 19 deaths, including a British national. The vehicle, en route from Pokhara to Kathmandu, fell from a hilly road, also injuring 25 people, including New Zealander and Chinese nationals. Poor road conditions in Nepal contribute to frequent accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating bus accident in west Nepal claimed 19 lives, including a British national, early on Monday. The bus, traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu, fell 200 metres off a hilly road near Behighat in Dhading district. According to police, the bus was carrying 44 passengers when it crashed.

Among the 25 injured were a New Zealander and a Chinese national. The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Kathmandu for treatment, a police statement revealed. The accident occurred 80 kilometers west of the Nepali capital, Kathmandu.

Nepal's mountainous terrain and inadequate road infrastructure often lead to tragic road accidents. Each year, hundreds lose their lives on the country's treacherous roads, highlighting the need for improvements in road safety measures.

