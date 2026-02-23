Tragic Bus Accident in Nepal Claims 19 Lives

A devastating bus accident in west Nepal claimed 19 lives, including a British national, early on Monday. The bus, traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu, fell 200 metres off a hilly road near Behighat in Dhading district. According to police, the bus was carrying 44 passengers when it crashed.

Among the 25 injured were a New Zealander and a Chinese national. The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Kathmandu for treatment, a police statement revealed. The accident occurred 80 kilometers west of the Nepali capital, Kathmandu.

Nepal's mountainous terrain and inadequate road infrastructure often lead to tragic road accidents. Each year, hundreds lose their lives on the country's treacherous roads, highlighting the need for improvements in road safety measures.