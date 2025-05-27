Star-Studded Additions to 'The Stalemate' Western Comedy

The intriguing western comedy 'The Stalemate,' directed by Nicholas Arioli, has announced an impressive expansion of its cast. Acclaimed actors Jeremy Bobb, Anthony Carrigan, Paul Sparks, Shea Whigham, Giorgia Whigham, and Tony Hale join the lineup, according to Deadline. These talented individuals add to an already stellar cast led by Ben Foster, Manny Jacinto, and Fiona Shaw.

'The Stalemate' promises a unique comedic twist to the classic Western narrative. Manny Jacinto portrays a robber and Ben Foster a sheriff, both caught in a bullet-less stalemate far from the nearest town. Together, they embark on an absurd and endless chase in the Old West. Such a storyline, coupled with this rich mix of talent, sets the stage for potential success.

The production is in the hands of notable producers such as Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Andrew Bosworth, and Cari Tuna, with executive production credits including Richard J. Berthy, Jane Sinisi, and more. Range Select is managing international sales, with domestic representation by Phiphen, hinting at a strategic distribution plan for the film.

