Dr. Ricky Gyan Kej Honored with Padma Shri: A Stage as His Temple

In a prestigious ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, musician and three-time Grammy winner Dr. Ricky Gyan Kej was honored with the Padma Shri Award for his outstanding contributions to music. The award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu, recognizing Kej's influence and achievements in the music industry.

Notably, Kej chose to receive the award barefoot, expressing that the setting felt like his temple. In an interview with ANI, he explained this gesture as an expression of respect and responsibility, saying that many musicians regard the stage as their sacred ground, thus performing barefoot as a symbol of reverence.

The ceremony also saw the presence of prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar. The Padma Awards, one of India's highest civilian honors, celebrate exceptional contributions in various fields and are an annual highlight announced every Republic Day. This year, the awards included 113 Padma Shri recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)