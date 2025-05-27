Remembering James McEachin: A Legacy of Valor and Versatility

Veteran actor James McEachin, renowned for his roles in Perry Mason telefilms and contributions to music and drama, passed away. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McEachin died on January 11 and was laid to rest at the Los Angeles National Cemetery last month.

Born on May 20, 1930, in Rennert, North Carolina, and raised in Hackensack, New Jersey, McEachin joined the U.S. Army at 17 in 1947. Serving in Japan and Korea, he was wounded in an ambush but survived, earning both the Purple Heart and Silver Star in 2005 for bravery.

In 2002, McEachin starred as a Supreme Court justice in CBS's short-lived drama First Monday. In 2005, he became a U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador, advocating for military personnel. His work, including the play Above the Call; Beyond the Duty and several books, addressed the complexities of war and soldier experiences, leaving a lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)