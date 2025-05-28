Left Menu

Reviving Kashmir Tourism: CM Omar Abdullah's Strategic Meeting in Gulmarg

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will chair a crucial meeting in Gulmarg, aiming to revive tourism in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack. By holding discussions outside the Civil Secretariat, the government seeks to instill security confidence among locals and visitors. Tour operators from across India are involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:08 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to rejuvenate Kashmir's tourism industry after the harrowing April terror attack in Pahalgam, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to hold a significant meeting at the picturesque ski resort Gulmarg. The attack had claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists, leaving a dent in the region's tourism-dependent economy.

Scheduled for Wednesday at noon, the meeting convened by the General Administration Department will see the participation of key ministers, senior civil administration officials, and top police authorities including the inspector general of Kashmir and senior superintendent of police, Baramulla.

This initiative signifies the government's commitment to restoring peace and security, reinforcing faith among the locals and tourists. In line with this strategy, travel operators from across the country have been invited to participate in efforts focused on reviving tourism and instilling a lasting sense of safety.

