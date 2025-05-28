Left Menu

Lindsay Lohan's Evolution: From Romantic Comedies to Exciting New Projects

Lindsay Lohan, known for her roles in romantic comedies on Netflix, expresses her desire to explore different genres. She acknowledges her love for creating feel-good movies but emphasizes the need to diversify her projects. Lohan is set to star in Disney's 'Freakier Friday', a sequel to 'Freaky Friday'.

Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan, following her successful stint in Netflix romantic comedies, is keen on exploring new creative avenues. Known for hits like 'Falling for Christmas', 'Irish Wish', and 'Our Little Secret', Lohan acknowledges her passion for heartwarming films but stresses the importance of expanding her oeuvre.

In an interview with Elle magazine, the 38-year-old star emphasized her desire to create films that resonate with audiences, providing a sense of joy and escapism. However, she underscored the need for variety, stating, "I can't do movies like these forever."

Lohan's next venture is Disney's 'Freakier Friday', a sequel to the popular 'Freaky Friday'. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, it promises the same feel-good essence. Lohan describes the filming experience as "easy, fun, and fresh", aiming to deliver a movie that urges viewers to enjoy every moment.

