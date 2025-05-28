Left Menu

Celebrating NTR: A Trailblazing Legacy in Cinema and Politics

The Telugu Desam Party honored NT Rama Rao on his 102nd birthday, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu leading tributes. NTR, celebrated for his contributions to cinema and politics, is remembered for championing the Telugu people's self-respect and legacy of welfare, development, and good governance.

In a significant homage, the Telugu Desam Party has celebrated the 102nd birth anniversary of its illustrious founder, NT Rama Rao. The commemorations were led by TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who paid floral tributes at a life-size statue of NTR during the Mahanadu conclave.

Chief Minister Naidu lauded NTR as a transformative figure who highlighted the self-respect of the Telugu people globally, referring to him as a social reformer. Naidu emphasized continuing NTR's mission for an egalitarian society, portraying NTR as the 'only' leader revered universally by the Telugu community.

Reflecting on NTR's unprecedented impact, Naidu highlighted his dual achievements in cinema and politics. Over his 33-year film career, NTR captivated audiences, while his 13-year political influence set new trends in welfare, development, and governance. As the party celebrates his legacy, Naidu reiterated their commitment to NTR's visionary ideals.

