Max Kids Festival: Stitching Fashion with Imagination

Max Fashion launched its latest edition of Max Kids Festival in Bangalore, partnering once more with Disney to introduce a new Lilo & Stitch collection. The event included a kids’ fashion show and 'Paint and Win' competition, emphasizing creativity and fun for families across 14 cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:53 IST
Max Fashion has once again redefined the Indian fashion scene with the launch of its latest Max Kids Festival in Bangalore, held on May 25, 2025. The highlight of this venture is a partnership with Disney, featuring the beloved character Stitch in a vibrant new collection.

The grand event took place at Phoenix Mall Of Asia and was graced by actress Neha Dhupia. Highlights included an endearing kids' fashion show, unveiling an array of colorful outfits inspired by Stitch's playful charm. Unique activities like the 'Paint and Win' competition encouraged little ones to express their creativity through themed art, with winning entries receiving exclusive prizes.

Sumit Chandna, President & Deputy CEO of Max Fashion India, expressed the brand's ongoing dedication to offering meaningful experiences for families and kids. The Max Kids Festival will tour 160+ stores in 14 cities, fostering creativity and joy, and reinforcing Max's role as a leading kidswear brand.

