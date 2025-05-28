Left Menu

Remembering Lahanu Shidwa Kom: Tribal Leader and Champion of Rights

Lahanu Shidwa Kom, an esteemed tribal leader and former CPI(M) MP, passed away at 86 following a brief illness. Known for his advocacy of tribal rights, he served in both the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra assembly. Kom's dedication to tribal education and development lives on through his legacy.

  • India

Lahanu Shidwa Kom, a prominent tribal leader and former Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. His demise followed a brief illness, as confirmed by the party.

Kom, who once represented the Dahanu constituency in the Lok Sabha, had been receiving medical care at a private hospital over the past ten days.

In addition to his tenure in the Maharashtra assembly, Kom also served as the state's vice-president of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha. Renowned for championing tribal rights, he was the president of the Adivasi Pragati Mandal, working to advance education for tribal children. Kom leaves behind his wife Hemlata, son Subodh, and daughter Sunanda.

