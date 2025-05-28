Operation Sindoor: Tribute to Indian Armed Forces at Dilli Haat

In a solemn tribute to the valor of India's armed forces, Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra inaugurated an installation based on Operation Sindoor at the bustling Dilli Haat on Wednesday.

During the event, Mishra revealed that the Tourism Department of Delhi intends to replicate such installations across the city, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the courage displayed by the Indian Army in eliminating terrorist threats in Pakistan and PoK.

The installation not only honors the heroic operations but also involves the public in commemorating the forces through a symbolic 'tilak' applying ceremony using sindoor, celebrating their bravery following the tensions post the deadly Pahalgam attack.