Maharashtra Commits Over Rs 681 Crore to Preserve Ahilyadevi Holkar Legacy

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned administrative approval for a substantial Rs 681.32 crore plan aimed at preserving and renovating the memorial of the 18th-century Malwa ruler, Ahilyadevi Holkar, at her birthplace.

Ahead of her 300th birth anniversary on May 31, the state Planning Department issued a government resolution announcing the approval, which is part of a broader initiative to enhance historically significant sites, including pilgrimage areas.

The district collector of Ahilyanagar will oversee the coordination and implementation of the development plan, ensuring the historical and architectural integrity of the site is maintained. The project is set for completion by May 31, 2028.

