Left Menu

Maharashtra Commits Over Rs 681 Crore to Preserve Ahilyadevi Holkar Legacy

The Maharashtra government approved a Rs 681.32 crore plan for the preservation and renovation of Ahilyadevi Holkar's memorial. This development aligns with the legendary queen's 300th birth anniversary and is part of a broader initiative to enhance sites of historical significance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:04 IST
Maharashtra Commits Over Rs 681 Crore to Preserve Ahilyadevi Holkar Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned administrative approval for a substantial Rs 681.32 crore plan aimed at preserving and renovating the memorial of the 18th-century Malwa ruler, Ahilyadevi Holkar, at her birthplace.

Ahead of her 300th birth anniversary on May 31, the state Planning Department issued a government resolution announcing the approval, which is part of a broader initiative to enhance historically significant sites, including pilgrimage areas.

The district collector of Ahilyanagar will oversee the coordination and implementation of the development plan, ensuring the historical and architectural integrity of the site is maintained. The project is set for completion by May 31, 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025