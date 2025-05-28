Left Menu

Unveiling Mon Amour: A Celebration of Culture and Humanitarianism

Sudha Reddy hosted a gala at her residence, Mon Amour Palais, for Miss World 2025 delegates, emphasizing Indian culture and humanitarian efforts. The event showcased progressive Indian cuisine, cultural performances, and the 'Beauty With A Purpose' project presentations, highlighting the pageant's focus on social impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned philanthropist Sudha Reddy opened her residence, Mon Amour Palais, to host the Miss World 2025 delegates and Julia Morley CBE, celebrating Indian culture and philanthropy. The event welcomed 108 international delegates for an unprecedented cultural and humanitarian gala, marked by the theme 'Midnight Pearls'.

The culinary journey at the gala featured a fusion menu, blending Indian classics with Asian and European influences to create a memorable dining experience. Signature dishes innovatively combined regional flavors, with top selections including tender coconut carpaccio and paneer mille-feuille, highlighting the dynamic evolution of Indian cuisine.

Cultural presentations included performances and 'Beauty With A Purpose' presentations, emphasizing social impact. Esteemed guests included Indian royalty and international dignitaries, underscoring the event's dedication to cultural exchange and collective action. The gala reinforced Sudha Reddy's vision of promoting beauty, purpose, and unity on the global stage.

