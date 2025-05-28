Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Box Office Records, Pardons, and Music Milestones

The entertainment industry saw significant events including box office records set by 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible,' a promised presidential pardon for Todd and Julie Chrisley, and Billie Eilish winning top honors at the American Music Awards. Notable mentions include Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal saga and Anne Hathaway's leap into sports ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:27 IST
In a weekend of cinematic triumphs, Walt Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' reboot propelled the U.S. Memorial Day box office to new heights, grossing an estimated $326.7 million over four days. The record-breaking sales surpassed the previous 2013 record, cementing the films' places in box office history.

In political intersections, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention to pardon reality TV personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley following their conviction for tax evasion. The couple, stars of 'Chrisley Knows Best,' garnered public attention, bolstered by Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump's interview with the Chrisleys' daughter Savannah.

The American Music Awards saw pop sensation Billie Eilish secure the coveted Artist of the Year accolade amid strong competition. Meanwhile, legal challenges loomed for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, as accusations of bribery and intimidation surfaced in his trial. In other news, Anne Hathaway joined sports ownership through the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team, illustrating the blend of entertainment and high-speed racing.

