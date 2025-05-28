Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Educating Men on Menstrual Health for Societal Progress

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized the importance of educating men about menstrual health to break stigma. At a conclave, Parida highlighted the need for cultural change and menstrual solutions access. Initiatives such as Project CARE promote reusable menstrual products, while IIT Bhubaneswar advances related innovations.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a conclave on 'Menstrual Health & Hygiene 2025' in Odisha, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida called for educating men to dismantle stigma around menstrual health. She stressed that menstruation is a natural process and underscored the necessity of breaking the taboos associated with it to empower women.

Addressing the audience, Parida highlighted the importance of integrating sanitary napkins into family grocery lists. She emphasized the need for cultural transformation and awareness, suggesting that when brothers purchase sanitary pads for sisters, true progress in women's empowerment will unfold. Additionally, she stressed that access to menstrual solutions in educational and workplace environments is crucial.

In conjunction with the conclave, Project CARE was launched to promote reusable menstrual products among students. IIT Bhubaneswar also took steps to address societal needs by unveiling sanitary napkin vending machines and advancing innovative health solutions through Research and Entrepreneurship initiatives.



