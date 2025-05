Gaza Crisis: Desperation and Conflict Amid Aid Shortages

Amid growing desperation, hundreds of Palestinians stormed a United Nations food warehouse in Gaza, leading to chaotic scenes and four deaths, hospital officials confirmed.

The incident followed a previous clash at a newly established aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip, backed by Israeli and US interests, where warning shots by Israeli forces did not prevent further fatalities and injuries according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military conducted airstrikes targeting Yemen's main airport, targeting Iran-supported Houthi rebel aircraft, escalating regional conflicts without reported immediate casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)