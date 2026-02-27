State Department says Rubio will travel to Israel next week as US considers military action against Iran, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:13 IST
State Department says Rubio will travel to Israel next week as US considers military action against Iran, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rubio
- Israel
- Iran
- US
- State Department
- Middle East
- geopolitical
- Senator
- AP report
- military action
ALSO READ
Marco Rubio's Urgent Diplomacy: Addressing Rising Tensions in the Middle East
Gold Shines Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Tariff Uncertainty
Global Currency Shifts Amid Geopolitical Tensions
U.S. Embassy Authorizes Non-Essential Personnel Departure Amid Middle East Tensions
Emerging Market Trends: A Mixed Bag of Gains and Geopolitical Strains