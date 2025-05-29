Left Menu

Andrew Tate Extradition: Facing Charges in the UK

Andrew Tate, an internet personality, faces 10 criminal charges in the UK, including rape and human trafficking. The charges involve three complainants and an extradition warrant from Romania was issued. Tate's brother, Tristan, faces 11 charges. Both deny wrongdoing. The Tates are under investigation in Romania too.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 03:38 IST
Andrew Tate

Internet personality Andrew Tate is facing 10 serious criminal charges in the UK, such as rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution for gain, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The CPS has authorized these charges related to three complainants before an extradition warrant was issued in 2024, allowing Tate to be brought to Britain from Romania. His brother, Tristan Tate, is also involved, facing 11 charges, including those of rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking associated with one complainant.

The Tate brothers have consistently denied any wrongdoing, with their representative declining to make further comments. The CPS indicated that Romanian courts ordered the extradition last year, but Romanian domestic criminal matters must be resolved first. The Tates traveled to the U.S. in February after a travel ban was lifted, returning to Romania the next month to address legal obligations. Andrew Tate, known for promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle, also faces a pending civil lawsuit in the UK to be trialed in 2027.

