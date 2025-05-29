Monsoon Magic: Goa’s New Tourism Strategy

The Goa government is aiming to transform monsoon tourism into a vibrant attraction by spotlighting a variety of festivals that enliven the rainy season, according to Minister Rohan Khaunte. This initiative forms part of a strategic campaign to draw visitors to the coastal state known for its scenic landscapes.

In efforts to bolster the industry, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Khaunte have engaged with key stakeholders including hoteliers and airline operators. The goal is to devise an imaginative strategy that capitalizes on the monsoon's allure while highlighting the state's cultural richness and natural beauty.

Despite a recent drop in visitor numbers due to the Pahalgam terror incident, the state's leaders are optimistic. With the domestic market stabilizing post-Operation Sindoor, Goa is promoting itself as a safe and affordable destination, underscored by its proximity to major cities and the excitement of its monsoon festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)