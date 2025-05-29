Left Menu

Monsoon Magic: Goa’s New Tourism Strategy

The Goa government is boosting monsoon tourism by promoting festivals and unique activities. Meetings with hoteliers and airlines have laid out a strategy to attract more tourists during rain-drenched months. The state aims to stand out as a preferred monsoon destination, despite post-terror attack challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-05-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 09:04 IST
Monsoon Magic: Goa’s New Tourism Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government is aiming to transform monsoon tourism into a vibrant attraction by spotlighting a variety of festivals that enliven the rainy season, according to Minister Rohan Khaunte. This initiative forms part of a strategic campaign to draw visitors to the coastal state known for its scenic landscapes.

In efforts to bolster the industry, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Khaunte have engaged with key stakeholders including hoteliers and airline operators. The goal is to devise an imaginative strategy that capitalizes on the monsoon's allure while highlighting the state's cultural richness and natural beauty.

Despite a recent drop in visitor numbers due to the Pahalgam terror incident, the state's leaders are optimistic. With the domestic market stabilizing post-Operation Sindoor, Goa is promoting itself as a safe and affordable destination, underscored by its proximity to major cities and the excitement of its monsoon festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025