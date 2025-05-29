Left Menu

Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Concerns Over Instagram 'Likes' Amidst 'Spirit' Movie Controversy

Tamannaah Bhatia questioned Instagram for liking posts automatically, sparking online conversation amidst the ongoing 'Spirit' film controversy involving Deepika Padukone. The film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, criticized unnamed actors for alleged NDA breaches, confirming Triptii Dimri as the new female lead, replacing Padukone in the anticipated project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:17 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Concerns Over Instagram 'Likes' Amidst 'Spirit' Movie Controversy
Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Source: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia highlighted an issue with Instagram, suggesting the platform likes pages autonomously. She expressed her frustration on Instagram, asking the service to address this glitch as it creates unfounded distractions from work.

The incident unfolded as discussions intensified over Deepika Padukone's exit from the film 'Spirit' amid rumors and alleged disputes with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Padukone was reportedly replaced by Triptii Dimri.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticized an unnamed actress for allegedly breaching an 'unsaid NDA' and revealed Triptii Dimri as the new female lead. The decision was well-received by fans eagerly awaiting the film, which stars Prabhas and is expected to be a major release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025