Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Concerns Over Instagram 'Likes' Amidst 'Spirit' Movie Controversy

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia highlighted an issue with Instagram, suggesting the platform likes pages autonomously. She expressed her frustration on Instagram, asking the service to address this glitch as it creates unfounded distractions from work.

The incident unfolded as discussions intensified over Deepika Padukone's exit from the film 'Spirit' amid rumors and alleged disputes with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Padukone was reportedly replaced by Triptii Dimri.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticized an unnamed actress for allegedly breaching an 'unsaid NDA' and revealed Triptii Dimri as the new female lead. The decision was well-received by fans eagerly awaiting the film, which stars Prabhas and is expected to be a major release.

