Radico Khaitan Withdraws 'Trikal' Amidst Cultural Concerns
Radico Khaitan, a prominent AlcoBev firm, has pulled its 'Trikal' single malt whisky brand following backlash. The decision reflects respect for cultural sentiments and ongoing commitment to India's heritage. The name 'Trikal' alludes to time, but was met with criticism in Uttarakhand and on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Radico Khaitan, a homegrown AlcoBev company, has decided to withdraw its 'Trikal' single malt whisky brand after facing criticism for its name.
The decision was detailed in a regulatory filing, wherein the company noted that the move is an expression of respect for cultural sentiment, emphasizing their dedication to the country's heritage.
The brand 'Trikal', derived from Sanskrit symbolizing 'three times', was seen as controversial due to its religious connotations, prompting backlash in Uttarakhand and across social media platforms.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Prahar: Uttarakhand's Cyber Crime Crackdown Sets National Benchmark
Calls for Respect: Dignity for Women in Uniform
Reviving Old Delhi: Historian Calls for Media to Highlight Heritage Potential
Sachin Pilot Calls for Minister's Removal Over Disrespectful Comments
Monument Dilemma: Economics Over Heritage