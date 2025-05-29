Radico Khaitan Withdraws 'Trikal' Amidst Cultural Concerns

Radico Khaitan, a homegrown AlcoBev company, has decided to withdraw its 'Trikal' single malt whisky brand after facing criticism for its name.

The decision was detailed in a regulatory filing, wherein the company noted that the move is an expression of respect for cultural sentiment, emphasizing their dedication to the country's heritage.

The brand 'Trikal', derived from Sanskrit symbolizing 'three times', was seen as controversial due to its religious connotations, prompting backlash in Uttarakhand and across social media platforms.