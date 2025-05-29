La Americana Gourmet: Revolutionizing Bread with Health and Transparency

La Americana Gourmet, a clean-label brand under Bonn Group of Industries, is reshaping the baked goods market with its health-first products. Their Zero Maida Protein Bread and Zero Maida Ragi Millet Bread cater to growing consumer demands for nutritious, fiber and protein-rich alternatives crafted from natural ingredients without unnecessary additives.

Each loaf of their Protein Bread packs 40 grams of protein, meeting a quarter of daily needs in just four slices, free from maida, emulsifiers, or palm oil. Ragi Millet Bread, comprising ragi millet and jaggery, serves as a fiber, calcium, and nutrient powerhouse without maida, refined sugar, or preservatives, aiming to provide balanced nutrition.

Director Amrinder Singh of Bonn Group highlights the brand's transparency and commitment to healthier living, resonating with informed consumers. Marketing Head Dawinder Pal notes the strong response to their clean-label range, available in key Indian markets. Bonn, known for its robust North Indian footprint in breads and baked goods, continues to evolve, reflecting changing consumer preferences.

