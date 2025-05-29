Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Demands Apology from Kamal Haasan
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has threatened to block the release of Kamal Haasan's movie 'Thug Life' in Karnataka unless Haasan apologizes for his controversial comments about the Kannada language. Pro-Kannada groups demand an apology, and KFCC is attempting to mediate the situation.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced on Thursday that Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' will not be released in Karnataka unless he issues a public apology by May 30 for his contentious remarks regarding the Kannada language.
During a meeting with industry stakeholders, KFCC President M Narasimhalu stated that the chamber representatives are making efforts to engage in a dialogue with Kamal Haasan. Many Kannada communities have called for a ban on his film, prompting KFCC to unanimously agree that Haasan should apologize for his comments.
Former KFCC President Sa Ra Govindu also emphasized that failure to apologize would result in a protest against the film's release. Meanwhile, former KFCC leader Jayamala urged Kannadigas to unite during language controversies, pointing out that Haasan's statements were incorrect and painful to Kannadigas. The actor-politician Haasan earlier defended his remarks, stating they stemmed from love.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam Reunite for 'Thug Life'
Kamala Harris: A Strategic Pivot to California Governorship?
Chief Minister Unveils King Cobra at Kamala Nehru Zoological Park
Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' to Set New Theatrical-OTT Release Trends
"I am rusting...": When Sivaji Ganesan told Kamal Haasan he wanted to redo close-ups in 'Thevar Magan'