Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Demands Apology from Kamal Haasan

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced on Thursday that Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' will not be released in Karnataka unless he issues a public apology by May 30 for his contentious remarks regarding the Kannada language.

During a meeting with industry stakeholders, KFCC President M Narasimhalu stated that the chamber representatives are making efforts to engage in a dialogue with Kamal Haasan. Many Kannada communities have called for a ban on his film, prompting KFCC to unanimously agree that Haasan should apologize for his comments.

Former KFCC President Sa Ra Govindu also emphasized that failure to apologize would result in a protest against the film's release. Meanwhile, former KFCC leader Jayamala urged Kannadigas to unite during language controversies, pointing out that Haasan's statements were incorrect and painful to Kannadigas. The actor-politician Haasan earlier defended his remarks, stating they stemmed from love.

(With inputs from agencies.)