Cuba's Power Struggle: Blackouts Amid Political Pressure

A widespread power outage struck Cuba, including Havana, as the government faces US political pressure and oil shipment restrictions. Notably affecting essential services, this blackout emphasizes the nation's energy crisis amid long-standing US economic sanctions and issues with thermoelectric plants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 02:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 02:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Most of Cuba, including Havana, experienced a significant power outage on Wednesday, according to the state's electric utility, as the communist government faces mounting pressure from the Trump administration's oil shipment restrictions.

Cubadebate reported an unexpected failure at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, causing a blackout from Pinar del Rio in the west to Las Tunas province in the east. Frequent blackouts have plagued Cuba in recent years, exacerbated by U.S. actions that have restricted oil supply from Venezuela, its primary supplier, amid economic sanctions.

Residents of Havana faced the blackout with resilience, despite the disruption of state TV broadcasts and the impact on daily life. While some essential services operated via alternative power sources, the recurring outages highlight Cuba's energy predicament linked to fuel scarcity and geopolitical tensions.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

